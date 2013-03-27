By Yimou Lee and Clare Jim
| HONG KONG/TAIPEI, March 27
HONG KONG/TAIPEI, March 27 Hong Kong media
magnate Jimmy Lai said on Wednesday he would never sell his
print empire in Taiwan, closing the door on a $600 million deal
by pro-China businessmen to buy the operation amid fears of
Chinese meddling in the island's press freedom.
The sale of Lai's Taiwan newspaper and TV empire, part of
Next Media Ltd, would have put nearly half of the
island's news market in the hands of a group of pro-China
investors.
Lai's comments came as the deadline for an agreement passed.
"I cannot sell it this time, so I am not going to sell it
ever again, or it will be unfair to my employees and readers,"
Lai told his flagship newspaper Apple Daily in Hong Kong.
"Sometimes things don't work out the way you want. Some
things are beyond our control."
Earlier on Wednesday, Want Want China Times Media Group -
one of the bidders - said it could take no more humiliation from
the Taiwan government.
"We don't want to be humiliated any more," Wu Gencheng,
deputy chief executive officer at Want Want China Times Media
Group, said in a statement. "The Fair Trade Commission could
bring up more proviso to humiliate the group," Wu said,
referring to regulators.
Taiwan's richest man Tsai Eng-meng controls Want Want
Holdings, a multibillion dollar snacks-to-property
empire in China.
Mounting criticism had led the government in February to
introduce new laws that could have scuttled the deal.
"The Ma government has an elastic ruler in its rule of law,"
Wu said, referring to President Ma Ying-jeou's administration's
efforts to change regulations.
While the Taiwan deal would have included Lai's print and
television units, the Hong Kong businessman said a separate sale
of his unprofitable TV operations would go ahead although he did
not disclose details.
Perceptions of mainland influence in the media have stirred
political controversy on an island that mistrusts China yet
depends heavily on it for trade and investment opportunities.
China and Taiwan have been ruled separately since defeated
Nationalist forces fled to the island at the end of a civil war
in 1949. China has never ruled out the use of force to bring
Taiwan under its control.
While relations have improved dramatically since Ma's
election in 2008, with a series of trade and tourism deals
signed, there has been no progress towards political
reconciliation or a lessening of military distrust.
The sale would have added Next Media's print business to
Tsai's two Taiwan TV news stations and three newspapers.
Other mainland-connected participants in the bid included
Chinatrust Financial Holdings Co, a bank with plans to
branch out in the mainland, and Formosa Plastics Corp,
which owns petrochemical factories across China.
Shares in Next Media have been suspended since Tuesday. The
stock has fallen 15.8 percent so far this year, compared to a
0.9 percent loss in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
(Reporting By Yimou Lee in HONG KONG and Clare Jim in TAIPEI;
Editing by Jeremy Laurence)