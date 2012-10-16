Police raid flat of one of London Bridge attackers - Sky News
LONDON, June 4 Police raided an address in east London used by one of the three attackers who killed seven people in the city centre, Sky News reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources.
HONG KONG Oct 16 Shares of Next Media Ltd , controlled by Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai, were suspended on Tuesday amid reports it will sell all its Taiwan newspaper, magazine and online video assets to a Taiwanese consortium for around $600 million.
Next Media's shares last closed on Monday at HK$1.12.
The buyer group includes banking group Chinatrust's former vice-chairman, Jeffrey Koo Jr, and petrochemicals firm Formosa Group's president, Wang Wen-Yun, Taiwan's China Times and United Daily News reported, citing sources close to the buyers. (Reporting By Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
LONDON, June 4 Police raided an address in east London used by one of the three attackers who killed seven people in the city centre, Sky News reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources.
June 2 Apple Inc is expected to announce plans this week to make its Siri voice assistant work with a larger variety of apps, as the technology company looks to counter the runaway success of Amazon.com Inc's competing Alexa service.