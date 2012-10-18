HONG KONG Oct 18 Shares of Next Media Ltd
jumped 43 percent on Thursday to their highest level
in more than three years after the company controlled by Hong
Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai said it would sell its Taiwan
publication and television assets.
The stock was set to open at HK$1.60, its highest since
February 2009, outpacing 0.35 percent gain in the benchmark Hang
Seng Index.
Next Media said on Wednesday it will sell its Taiwan
newspaper, magazine and television assets to Chinatrust
Financial's former vice-chairman Jeffrey Koo Jr for
NT$17.5 billion ($600 million).
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)