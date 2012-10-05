(Recasts with company clarification, adds trade resumption)
HONG KONG Oct 5 Next Media Ltd,
controlled by Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai, is in preliminary
talks to sell its print business in Taiwan, the company said on
Friday, after its share price jumped earlier in the day on media
reports of its sale plan.
Trading in Next Media's shares were suspended on Friday
morning after its stock rose 20 percent to HK$1.02 on the
reports that it aimed to sell its Taiwan publications Next
Magazine, Apple Daily and Sharp Daily for around $430 million.
"The board wishes to clarify that the group is still in
preliminary discussions with independent third parties in
relation to such sale and no concrete terms, including the
price, have been agreed nor have any agreements been executed as
of the date of this announcement," Next Media said in a
statement posted on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
The company has also applied to the exchange for its shares
to resume trade with effect from 9 a.m.(0100 GMT) on Monday, it
said in the statement.
Earlier this week Next Media issued a statement saying that
it planned to sell its Next TV operations in Taiwan for HK$370.5
million ($48 million), with analysts saying that it was part of
wider efforts by the company to leave the Taiwan market.
For a copy of the announcement, please click here
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)