(Recasts, adds details)
HONG KONG/TAIPEI Nov 28 Next Media Ltd
, owned by Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai, has signed
a deal with five Taiwan tycoons to sell its Taiwan print and TV
assets for T$17.5 billion ($601 million), regulators said on
Wednesday.
The buyers will have to submit documents later in the day to
gain approval of the deal, Sun Lih-chyun, commissioner of
Taiwan's Fair Trade Commission, told Reuters. The commission is
one of Taiwan's regulators that will review the deal.
Next Media will sell its Taiwan print business to four
tycoons - Want Want ChinaTimes Group General Manager Kevin Tsai,
Formosa Plastics Group Chairman William Wong, Chinatrust Charity
Foundation Chairman Jeffrey Koo Jr and Lung Yen Life Service
Corp Chairman Lee Shih-tsung, the commission said.
Wong, Koo, Lee and Taiwan Fire & Marine Insurance Co Ltd's
> Chairman Lee Tai-hung will buy TV assets of Next
Media, which owns Apple Daily and Next Magazine, known for their
flashy pages and celebrity gossip news.
Trading in Next Media's shares was suspended Wednesday
morning pending the announcement of the sale, the company said
in a statement filed with the Hong Kong exchange.
The stock, which closed up 4.6 percent on Tuesday, has more
than doubled since the beginning of this year.
($1 = 29.0960 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG and Lin Miao-jung in
TAIPEI)