(Adds background)
By Clare Jim
TAIPEI, April 15 Next Media Ltd plans
to sell its Taiwan television unit to ERA Communications Co Ltd
chairman Lien Tai-sheng for T$1.4 billion ($46.78 million), the
group's latest effort to offload the loss-making business after
a deal to sell its entire newspaper and TV empire fell through
last month.
Next Media, owned by Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai, said
in a statement on Monday that the disposal would allow the
company to rationalize and focus its resources on its profitable
operations which should in turn enable the company to improve
its overall business performance.
For the company's statement, go to here
Lien's ERA is one of Taiwan's major media groups, running
four news channels and entertainment channels combined.
Next Media signed a deal in November with five Taiwan
tycoons to sell its Taiwan print and TV assets for T$17.5
billion ($601 million), although the agreement with pro-China
forces sparked fears it could spell trouble for press freedom on
the island and was scrapped.
Among the Taiwanese buyers were Want Want China Times Group
President Tsai Shao-Chung, son of Want Want China Holdings Ltd
chairman Tsai Eng-meng, who has close ties with China.
In an about-face in late March, Next's Lai said he would
never sell his print empire in Taiwan, closing the door on the
$600 million deal.
($1 = 29.9290 Taiwan dollars)
(Additional reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Matt Driskill)