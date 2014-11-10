Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 26
ZURICH, April 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
Nov 10 Nexus AG
* Says continued sales and profit increases in Q3-2014
* Says had sales of 56.351 million euros (+7.9 pct) in first nine months 2014 following 52.237 million euros in previous year
* 9-month EBIT of 5.143 million euros compared to 4.754 million euros (+8.0 pct) in previous year.
* Says in Q3, Nexus group had sales of 18.528 million euros following 17.752 million euros in previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, April 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
PARIS, April 26 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.