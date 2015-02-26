BRIEF-Madkom Q1 net result swings to profit of 394,668 zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 2.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS ADJUSTED REVENUE OF 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Feb 26 Nexus AG
* Nexus AG said it successfully placed shares
* Placed 630,515 new shares with private and institutional investors, gross proceeds of EUR 8.8 million
* Issue price was EUR 13.95
* Company's share capital increases to EUR 15,735,665. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
LONDON, May 9 A leading advisor to institutional investors said on Tuesday shareholders should oppose the board of British broadcaster ITV over pay and the re-election of the company's chairman at its annual general meeting.