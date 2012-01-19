* Nexus forms joint venture with Shell, Osaka to develop Crux field

PERTH, Jan 19 Australia's Nexus Energy said it will form a joint venture with oil major Royal Dutch Shell and Osaka Gas to develop its Crux field in Western Australia's Browse Basin.

Shell, the operator, will hold 80 percent equity in the integrated gas and liquids joint venture, while Nexus will hold 17 percent, and Osaka Gas, 3 percent under the terms of the non-binding heads of agreement.

The Crux field is expected to supply Shell's Prelude Floating liquefied natural gas project, off the coast of northwest Australia, which will be the world's first floating liquefied natural gas plant.

"From a company perspective, the holy grail has always been...participating in LNG," Nexus Chairman, Michael Fowler said on Thursday.

The deal will make Nexus the first mid-tier Australian company participating in LNG and will be made binding April 2012, he added.

As part of the agreement, Nexus also has a 12-month option to sell 2 percent of its equity in the new joint venture to Shell for A$75 million ($78 million). Exercising the option would reduce Nexus' stake to 15 percent.

The new deal will supercede a previous agreement that Nexus had with Shell to sell 100 percent of the gas from its Crux field to Shell for its Prelude LNG project from 2021.