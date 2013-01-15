Hyderabad-based skill development and training company TalentSprint Educational Services Pvt Ltd has acquired Axiom Academy, an institute specialising in placement training and engineering coaching, for an undisclosed amount.

In April last year, Nexus Venture Partners had invested $4 million in Series A funding in TalentSprint Educational Services.

Ourea Capital Advisors, a Mumbai-based investment bank, acted as an exclusive sell side advisor to Axiom Academy for the transaction.

Axiom Academy offers a computer-based testing platform on which students can take a number of tests online and get their answers evaluated immediately. The firm also provides specialised coaching for placement examinations and also other competitive examinations including banking services and the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET).

Founded in 2008, TalentSprint Educational Services offers employability programmes to professionals using experiential learning and iPEARL, an interactive platform for remote employability and learning in information technology and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector.

The firm offers its courses in the domain of information technology, banking, leadership, business communications and workshops.

TalentSprint, a National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) partner company, has its learning facilities in Hyderabad and Chennai, and claims to have ‘graduated' around 3,000 professionals in the IT and BFSI sectors. It also aims to cater to 500,000 graduates by 2020 and plans to bring more colleges on board from the rest of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

