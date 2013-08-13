Aug 13 The Indian cabinet has approved the federal government's sale of a 3.56 percent stake in state-run Neyveli Lignite Corp which was launched this month, a minister, who did not want to be named, said on Tuesday.

The share sale is part of the government's plan to raise 400 billion rupees ($6.5 billion) through stake divestments in the current fiscal year ending March 2014. So far it has only managed to raise around $160 million. ($1=61.1450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nigam Prusty in NEW DELHI; Editing by Greg Mahlich)