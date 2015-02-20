CHICAGO Feb 19 The chairman of the U.S.
National Futures Association, who led the futures industry
regulator through broker scandals, said on Thursday he will
probably step down next year.
Christopher Hehmeyer said in a telephone interview that he
had told NFA board members he will likely step down because
chairmen typically serve five years. Earlier on Thursday, the
board re-elected him as chairman for his fifth one-year term.
Hehmeyer served as chairman when the futures industry was
rocked by the failure of broker Peregrine Financial Group, which
collapsed in 2012 after it was found to have defrauded clients
for about two decades. The NFA failed to find the wrongdoing in
annual audits during that period.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek)