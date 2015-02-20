(Updates with quote from chairman, background on scandals, other election results)

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO Feb 19 The chairman of the U.S. National Futures Association, who led the regulator during broker scandals that rocked confidence in the industry, was re-elected on Thursday but told Reuters he plans to step down after that term ends.

After the board re-elected Christopher Hehmeyer as chairman for his fifth one-year term, he said in a telephone interview that he had told board members he will likely step down because chairmen typically serve five years.

"It doesn't take a rocket scientist to say Chris has been chairman for five years," Hehmeyer told Reuters. "It's probably about time."

Hehmeyer, the non-executive director of Wedbush Futures, served as NFA chairman when broker Peregrine Financial Group collapsed in 2012 after defrauding clients for about two decades. The NFA was Peregrine's front-line auditor and failed to find the wrongdoing in annual audits during that period.

The organization took steps to improve its oversight of the industry after Peregrine's failure, which shook confidence in the industry less than a year after the collapse of larger brokerage MF Global. NFA President Dan Roth offered to resign after Peregrine failed, but the NFA board rejected his offer, Hehmeyer has said.

On Thursday, Roth said he did not "have any kind of retirement date."

Separately, an NFA board member who has accused the regulator of improprieties lost his seat on a key committee.

James Koutoulas, chief executive of Typhon Capital Management, has been replaced on NFA's executive committee after losing a vote among certain members of the board, according to election results released by the NFA. The executive committee serves as the "daily overseer of NFA management," according to the regulator's manual.

Last month, Koutoulas accused the NFA of breaking its own rules for nominating public representatives in 2014 and of falsifying documents to cover up alleged wrongdoing. He has said he filed a complaint with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The Chicago-based NFA, which is funded by industry fees, denies the accusations.

Koutoulas said in an email on Thursday that he feels he can better serve the commodity trading advisers and commodity pool operators he represents on NFA's board by "seeing my CFTC case to completion."

He is replaced on the committee by Ernest Jaffarian, chief executive of Efficient Capital Management. Jaffarian could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Ken Wills)