(Updates with quote from chairman, background on scandals,
other election results)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO Feb 19 The chairman of the U.S.
National Futures Association, who led the regulator during
broker scandals that rocked confidence in the industry, was
re-elected on Thursday but told Reuters he plans to step down
after that term ends.
After the board re-elected Christopher Hehmeyer as chairman
for his fifth one-year term, he said in a telephone interview
that he had told board members he will likely step down because
chairmen typically serve five years.
"It doesn't take a rocket scientist to say Chris has been
chairman for five years," Hehmeyer told Reuters. "It's probably
about time."
Hehmeyer, the non-executive director of Wedbush Futures,
served as NFA chairman when broker Peregrine Financial Group
collapsed in 2012 after defrauding clients for about two
decades. The NFA was Peregrine's front-line auditor and failed
to find the wrongdoing in annual audits during that period.
The organization took steps to improve its oversight of the
industry after Peregrine's failure, which shook confidence in
the industry less than a year after the collapse of larger
brokerage MF Global. NFA President Dan Roth offered to resign
after Peregrine failed, but the NFA board rejected his offer,
Hehmeyer has said.
On Thursday, Roth said he did not "have any kind of
retirement date."
Separately, an NFA board member who has accused the
regulator of improprieties lost his seat on a key committee.
James Koutoulas, chief executive of Typhon Capital
Management, has been replaced on NFA's executive committee after
losing a vote among certain members of the board, according to
election results released by the NFA. The executive committee
serves as the "daily overseer of NFA management," according to
the regulator's manual.
Last month, Koutoulas accused the NFA of breaking its own
rules for nominating public representatives in 2014 and of
falsifying documents to cover up alleged wrongdoing. He has said
he filed a complaint with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission.
The Chicago-based NFA, which is funded by industry fees,
denies the accusations.
Koutoulas said in an email on Thursday that he feels he can
better serve the commodity trading advisers and commodity pool
operators he represents on NFA's board by "seeing my CFTC case
to completion."
He is replaced on the committee by Ernest Jaffarian, chief
executive of Efficient Capital Management. Jaffarian could not
immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Ken Wills)