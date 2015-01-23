CHICAGO Jan 23 The U.S. National Futures
Association on Monday will increase the minimum security deposit
requirements for five more foreign exchange transactions due to
volatility in currency markets, the regulator said on Friday.
The Chicago-based NFA, which is funded by industry fees,
will require forex dealer members to maintain a minimum security
deposit of 20 percent of the notional value of transactions for
Russian ruble deals and 3 percent for Japanese yen deals,
according to a notice. Other currencies affected are the
Australian dollar, Brazilian real and Mexican peso.
All the increases take effect as of 4 p.m. CST (2200 GMT) on
Monday.
On Thursday, the NFA raised minimum deposit requirements for
other foreign exchange transactions, including the Swiss franc.
