BRIEF-Plume Design says it has secured $37.5 million funding
* Plume Design Inc says existing investors also participated in Plume's financing round, bringing total equity funding in co to over $63 million
WASHINGTON Aug 16 The National Futures Association on Thursday approved new rules to beef up futures customer protections, months after the revelation of fraud at collapsed brokerage Peregrine Financial Group left a multi-million dollar hole in customer funds.
The new rules, approved by the NFA's board of directors, would require futures brokerages to provide regulators with view-only Internet access to customer segregated fund account information.
The newly approved requirements will now be sent to the CFTC for approval.
PARIS, June 6 French President Emmanuel Macron will push through pro-business reforms to France's labour laws by decree before the end of the summer, according to a document handed to trade unions at a meeting with Macron and his prime minister on Tuesday.