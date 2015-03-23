(Adds background)
March 23 The National Football League said on
Monday it voted to suspend its long-standing television blackout
policy for the 2015 season.
NFL clubs voted for a one-year suspension of the blackout
policy for both the 2015 preseason and regular season, the
league said in a release.
The policy, unpopular with many fans, had specified that for
a home game to be aired in the local market, it must be sold out
72 hours in advance of kickoff.
In 2010, 10 percent of NFL games were blacked out, but there
were no games kept off local television in 2014.
The Federal Communications Commission voted last year to
eliminate a rule banning cable and satellite providers from
televising blacked-out games locally.
But the FCC action did not affect the NFL's ability to
enforce the policy because it only removed the role regulators
played in enforcing blackouts.
The NFL said it would evaluate the impact of the suspension
after the 2015 season.
