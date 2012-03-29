By Cezary Podkul
| March 29
March 29 In a 2011 season in which the New
Orleans Saints rewarded players for injuring opponents in a
"pay-for-pain" bounty scheme, the team was among the most
violent in the National Football League, a Reuters analysis
shows.
The Saints were second in the NFL with 17 regular-season
defensive flags for violating rules intended to protect players
from being hurt, just behind the Oakland Raiders' 18. The league
averaged nine per team.
The Raiders have a long, proud tradition of aggressive
rule-breaking. "The Oakland Raiders have always been a very
physical team," said Jim Tunney, a 31-year veteran NFL referee.
"I think it has a lot to do with team discipline and the way
the coach wants to approach the game," he said.
Unlike the Raiders, though, the Saints did not otherwise
commit a large number of penalties. As a result, violent
penalties accounted for a league-high 37 percent of all the
Saints' defensive penalties. The Raiders, with the top number of
88 penalties overall, had a violent-penalty rate of only 20
percent. The league averaged 21 percent.
The Saints also led the league with 1.6 violent penalties
per 100 defensive plays and the Raiders were second with 1.57
violent penalties per 100 such plays. The 32 NFL teams averaged
just 0.84 on that basis.
When viewed together, the pattern of Saints' penalties
suggests the bounty system may have encouraged defensive players
to be selectively more violent.
"The data are consistent with the notion that violent plays
are being rewarded or pushed," said Scott Berry, an expert on
sports statistics at Berry Consultants in Austin, Texas, who
reviewed Reuters' analysis.
The controversy over the level of violence comes at a time
when the NFL, which is facing lawsuits from hundreds of former
players who suffered concussions, has made player safety a top
priority.
Reuters used data from Football Outsiders, an NFL statistics
website that keeps detailed logs of each penalty. Violent
penalties were defined as unnecessary roughness, roughing the
passer, disqualification and personal fouls. All other defensive
penalties, such as unsportsmanlike conduct, were considered
non-violent in the analysis. Data regarding the number of
defensive plays came from FootballDB.com. The NFL declined to
provide detailed penalty or injury data.
Officials with the NFL declined to comment. The Saints and
the Raiders did not respond to repeated requests for comment on
the analysis.
Last week, the NFL handed down stiff penalties against the
Saints after finding that defensive coach Gregg Williams ran a
scheme that awarded Saints defensive players $1,500 for a
"knockout" and $1,000 for "cart-off" injuries to opposing
players during the 2009 to 2011 seasons.
The league suspended Saints head coach Sean Payton for an
entire season. Williams - who had left the Saints for the St.
Louis Rams - was suspended indefinitely, and Saints general
manager Mickey Loomis must step aside for the first eight games
of the 2012 season. The Saints will also pay $500,000 and
forfeit selections for the second round of the 2012 and 2013
drafts, a significant handicap.
By Friday, every NFL team must certify it does not have a
similar bounty program.
ENCOURAGING VIOLENCE
Retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback Danny White is sure there
are others. "If I was a betting man, I'd go to Vegas with every
penny I've got that there were other teams doing it ... I know
when I played there was a bounty on me."
The analysis suggests other teams in the league may have
systems, an ethos, or playing styles that encouraged violent
rule-breaking. And it all comes amid a 70 percent surge in
violent penalties in the NFL since 2008.
The Tennessee Titans' defensive players, for example, were
called for 14 violent penalties in 2011, third in the league.
Their violent rate of 32.6 percent of defensive penalties was
just shy of the Saints' rate and they were fourth in the league
with 1.25 violent penalties per 100 defensive plays.
The Titans also have a history of being among the league
leaders in violent fouls. In three seasons since 2006, the team
has topped the league both in total numbers of violent penalties
and in violent penalties per 100 plays.
Refereeing crews could in theory call violent penalties at
different rates. But referees had a negligible impact on the
teams' rates of violent penalties over the past six seasons,
said C. Shane Reese, professor of statistics at Brigham Young
University in Provo, Utah, who also reviewed Reuters' analysis.
And in recent weeks, several players and coaches have
acknowledged some teams have for years had informal incentives
for players who make big plays, including hitting players so
hard they have to leave the game.
In early March, former Indianapolis Colts Coach Tony Dungy,
now a football analyst with NBC Sports, said he knew the Titans
have had bounties in the past, including to nail former Colts
quarterback Peyton Manning.
He made the comment to NBC's ProFootballTalk blog:
here
Reuters could not reach Dungy for comment. Titans officials
declined to comment.
CRUMPLED
Retired hard-hitting Titans defensive player and sports
radio host Blaine Bishop defended his former team. He played for
the Titans from 1993 until 2002.
"When I was with the Titans, we never had a bounty system,
period," he said.
In recent weeks, the Titans' hometown newspaper, the
Tennessean, has reported that some players admitted to an
informal system that rewarded big plays but they denied anyone
was rewarded just for taking out an opponent.
Williams was defensive coordinator for the Titans from 1997
to 2000. From 2001 to 2003, he was head coach of the Buffalo
Bills, and then from 2004-2007 he was defensive coordinator for
the Washington Redskins. In 2008 he had that position for the
Jacksonville Jaguars, before joining the Saints.
Reuters did not have the data to analyze the period when
Williams coached the Titans, the Bills and the first two years
of his Redskins career. The teams he coached between 2006 and
2009 did not have unusually high levels of violent penalties.
When Williams joined the Saints in 2009, however, the team
joined the Titans among the league leaders in violent penalties.
PLAYER SUSPICIONS
Whatever the numbers say, players have their suspicions.
Consider a play during the Saints-Giants game at the Superdome
in New Orleans last November.
About a minute into the second half, Giants quarterback Eli
Manning threw a pass across the middle to Hakeem Nicks, who
appeared to catch the ball for a moment. Then Saints defensive
player Isa Abdul-Quddus drove his helmet into Nicks' helmet from
the side, forcing him to drop the ball, crumple onto the field
and briefly leave the game.
After an official threw a flag and Nicks lay on the ground,
Abdul-Quddus celebrated along with several other Saints players
- behavior that, in hindsight, made Nicks question whether it
had been motivated by a bounty.
"Uh, the way he was celebrating, you would probably think
that," Nicks was quoted as saying by the Newark Star-Ledger
earlier this month. Nicks later returned to the game, but sat
out the next two practices due to a rib injury and
concussion-like symptoms, Giants spokesman Pat Hanlon said.
Abdul-Quddus could not be reached for comment.
Nicks' agent Peter Schaffer said Abdul-Quddus violated a
football code: "He tried to injure a player instead of tackling
a player, and that's where the line is drawn."
Action is needed, Schaffer said. "If there are outside
influences that are abnormally encouraging players to go past
where the line is drawn, then we have to do everything we can to
stop that."
(Reporting by Cezary Podkul in New York; Editing by Maurice
Tamman, Martin Howell, Gary Hill)