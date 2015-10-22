LONDON Oct 22 The NFL has extended its agreement to play regular season games at London's Wembley stadium for another five years through to 2020, they said in a statement on Thursday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, who had committed to playing one home game per season until 2016, have also extended their deal throughout the NFL's new agreement.

The NFL has staged games at Wembley since 2007, with London's iconic venue set to host three games in 2015 including Sunday's clash between the Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills.

"This new agreement extends a very successful, long-term relationship," said Mark Waller, the NFL's Executive Vice President of International.

Earlier this year the NFL agreed a 10-year partnership with Premier League soccer club Tottenham Hotspur to play a minimum of two games per year at their new stadium, which is due to open in 2018.

