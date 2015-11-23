Denver Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Peyton Manning will sit out once again as the Denver Broncos said on Monday that 25-year-old understudy Brock Osweiler will make his second successive start on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Manning is recovering from left foot and rib injuries and coach Gary Kubiak told reporters that he was seeking a second opinion for the painful case of plantar fasciitis in Manning's foot.

"Peyton is frustrated by the fact that he's injured," Kubiak said of the 14-time Pro Bowler and five-time NFL MVP, who has been struggling through a sub-par season.

The 39-year-old Manning has thrown for just nine touchdowns in nine games to go along with a league-high 17 interceptions.

"He is doing everything he can possibly do to get himself healthy," the coach said.

Osweiler made his first career start against the Chicago Bears, throwing two touchdown passes without an interception in a 17-15 victory on Sunday for AFC West-leading Denver (8-2).

"It was encouraging for a first start in this league," Kubiak said of Osweiler's debut. "He's got to feel good about the first step."

Kubiak said the quarterbacking role would continue to be evaluated.

"We're day to day, week to week," Kubiak said.

