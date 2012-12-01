KANSAS CITY, Missouri An unidentified Kansas City Chiefs player committed suicide outside the team's training facility on Saturday morning after killing his girlfriend.

Kansas City police launched an investigation into the apparent murder-suicide after the man allegedly shot dead his girlfriend at her home then drove to a practice facility near Arrowhead stadium and turned the gun on himself.

A spokesman said the player, who was not officially identified, killed himself in front of Chiefs' head coach Romeo Crennel and general manager Scott Pioli.

"As officers pulled up and were getting ready to get out of their car, they heard a gunshot," police spokesman Darin Snapp said.

"The individual, it appears, took his own life.

"He was not threatening the employees at all. He was just talking to them and thanking them for everything they had done for him."

Snapp said police had minutes earlier been called to a nearby house after reports that a woman had been shot by her boyfriend. The woman was later pronounced dead on arrival at hospital, local media reported.

The Chiefs released a brief statement. "We can confirm that there was an incident at Arrowhead earlier this morning," it said. "We are co-operating with authorities in their investigation."

The Chiefs have won just one of 11 games this season, the worst record in the NFL. They were due to host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Local media said it was still uncertain whether the game would be played but the Panthers had been instructed to fly to Kansas as planned.

(Reporting by Kevin Murphy; Editing by Julian Linden)