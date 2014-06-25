(Adds comment from players' attorney, details, background)
By Curtis Skinner
June 25 The National Football League has agreed
to eliminate the cap on monetary awards available to players who
were part of a major lawsuit over concussions suffered on the
field, the NFL said on Wednesday.
The lawsuit was settled between the U.S. league and
thousands of former players last August at $765 million, but a
federal judge hesitated to sign off on the deal because she
worried it would not be enough money to pay all the affected
players.
Under the revised terms, funds will be available once the
compensation program is set up to any retired player who
develops certain neurocognitive conditions, including dementia,
Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, according to a
statement from the NFL.
The new settlement was reached under the supervision of U.S.
District Judge Anita Brody, who presided over the case and had
expressed concerns about the settlement. Brody must still
finalize the agreement, which was filed in the U.S. District
Court for Eastern Pennsylvania for preliminary approval.
"This agreement will give retired players and their families
immediate help if they suffer from a qualifying neurocognitive
illness, and provide peace of mind to those who fear they may
develop a condition in the future," said Christopher Seeger and
Sol Weiss, attorneys for the players, in a statement.
In addition, the agreement requires the NFL to pay for the
costs of notifying injured players and administrating the
settlement. The league will also set aside $10 million for
education on concussion prevention.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Susan Heavey)