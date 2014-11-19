Nov 19 The U.S. federal judge who must approve a proposed settlement between the National Football League and its players over concussions sustained while playing the game was set to review its terms during a hearing in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Most of the 20,000 former players involved in the class action lawsuit back the deal, which provides payments of up to $5 million to those with the most serious neurological impairments, while others think the NFL should pay more.

U.S. District Judge Anita Brody, who granted preliminary approval to the deal in June after the NFL agreed to remove a $675 million cap on payments, will conduct the hearing and ultimately decide if the settlement is fair. She is expected to make her final decision at a later date.

"Over the last several months, we have heard from countless retired players who are in dire need of these benefits, as well as those who take comfort in the long-term protections the settlement provides," said lead plaintiff's attorney Chris Seeger.

But the deal has its critics, in part, over how it treats players with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, or CTE, one of the most common neurological disorders suffered by football players.

The proposed settlement calls for the NFL to pay $4 million to the families of those who died from CTE before July 7, 2014, while those diagnosed afterward would receive nothing.

NFL Hall of Famer Joe DeLamielleure has opted out of the settlement and will continue with his own lawsuit against the league. "It's wrong, it's insane," he said of the settlement. "(NFL Commissioner) Roger Goodell, you win again."

