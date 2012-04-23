By Brandon Shulleeta
RICHMOND, Va., April 23 Former Atlanta Falcons
safety Ray Easterling, who suffered several concussions playing
football during the 1970s, died on Thursday at the age of 62,
his wife confirmed on Sunday.
Local media quoted police as saying that Easterling
committed suicide by shooting himself in the head.
He was one of seven former NFL players who filed a lawsuit
against the league last year, accusing it of concealing links
between football and brain injuries.
"The goal is to see that the NFL takes responsibility for
what they tried to bury for so many decades and establish a fund
for players to access when they find that they're in (situations
like Easterling's)," his wife, Mary Ann Easterling, said.
Easterling was a safety for the Atlanta Falcons from 1972 to
1979 and was part of the team's "Gritz Blitz" defense in 1977,
setting a league record for fewest points allowed in a season.
Mary Ann Easterling said she began noticing changes in her
husband's personality about 20 years ago, and the severity of
the symptoms grew over the years.
"He had difficulty with insomnia began dealing with
depression," she said, adding that she suspected dementia after
reading about other former NFL players with similar problems.
Ray Easterling was diagnosed with dementia a year ago.
Former Chicago Bears Super Bowl-winning quarterback Jim
McMahon is also among the seven who filed the high-profile
lawsuit against the NFL.
He told Reuters early last year that while he could "kind of
remember" winning a Super Bowl, he had difficulty remembering
simple things, such as why he had walked into a room.
The NFL has dismissed allegations that it deliberately
misled players.
The league has also created a concussion awareness website
and has levied heavy fines on players for helmet-to-helmet hits
during recent seasons.
Easterling's wife said he had relentlessly battled dementia
and had continued to go jogging in his Richmond, Virginia
neighborhood after the diagnosis.
"Neighbors would go out and encourage him. If he looked like
he was going to stumble or not be able to get back, they would
help him out," she said.
"I've just come off an evening of people sharing memories of
him and how much he meant to them," she said, shortly after a
house gathering. "It's made me love him that much more."
