A San Francisco 49ers football fan fell from an elevated walkway to his death on Sunday at Candlestick Park during the team's NFL season home opener, police said on Monday.

The San Francisco medical examiner is expected to identify the man, who several witnesses have said appeared to be drunk, in the coming days, police spokesman Gordon Shyy said.

The man, in his 30s, fell about 1:30 p.m. PDT (2030 GMT) from an elevated pedestrian walkway to the sidewalk as the game against the Green Bay Packers was starting, Shyy said. He did not know how far the man fell.

He said off-duty medics and police officers administered first-aid until an ambulance arrived, but the man's injuries were severe and he was pronounced dead.

The San Francisco County medical examiner will release the man's name "in a couple of days" after relatives are notified, Shyy said.

