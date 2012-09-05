Sept 5 The Dallas Cowboys are the first North American sports franchise worth over $2 billion and remained the most valuable NFL team for a sixth consecutive year, according to an annual survey released by Forbes on Wednesday.

The Cowboys have failed to make the National Football League (NFL) playoffs for two straight seasons but their value rose to $2.10 billion, a 14 percent jump from last year and nearly double the league average of $1.11 billion.

The New England Patriots ($1.63 billion), Washington Redskins ($1.60 billion), Super Bowl champion New York Giants ($1.46 billion) and Houston Texans ($1.30 billion) rounded out the top five.

Forbes said the average value of the NFL's 32 teams rose seven percent from last year because of new television deals, a new labor agreement and higher premium seating revenue.

Approval for new stadiums helped the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers record the biggest increases in value.

The Vikings' value shot 22 percent higher to $975 million, putting them 22nd on the list, while the 49ers were ninth after their value rose 19 percent to $1.17 billion.

English Premier League soccer club Manchester United are the world's most valuable sports team, according to a Forbes report released earlier this year that said the Red Devils were worth $2.23 billion.

The 10 most valuable NFL teams for 2012

1. Dallas Cowboys, $2.10 billion

2. New England Patriots, $1.63 billion

3. Washington Redskins, $1.60 billion

4. New York Giants, $1.46 billion

5. Houston Texans, $1.30 billion

6. New York Jets, $1.28 billion

7. Philadelphia Eagles, $1.26 billion

8. Chicago Bears, $1.19 billion

9. San Francisco 49ers, $1.17 billion

10. Green Bay Packers, $1.16 billion

For more information, including the full rankings, expanded tables, charts, and stories visit: www.forbes.com/nfl (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)