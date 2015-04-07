WASHINGTON, April 7 A former NFL veteran has
been charged with running a Ponzi scheme that allegedly enticed
investors to back loans for professional athletes, federal
securities regulators said Tuesday.
Will D. Allen, 36, who played with the New York Giants,
Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots before retiring in 2013,
is accused of raising more than $31 million from investors.
Allen and business partner Susan Daub claimed to make loans
to professional athletes who needed money, the Securities and
Exchange Commission alleged in a complaint.
The SEC said the pair told investors that they could profit
by financing the loans and receiving interest of up to 18
percent paid by the athletes.
Allen and Daub paid about $20 million to investors from July
2012 through February 2015 while receiving a little more than
$13 million in loan repayments from the athletes, the SEC said.
To fill the gap, they are accused of illegally using money
from some investors to pay other investors.
"As in any Ponzi scheme, the appearance of a successful
investment was only an illusion sustained by lies," Paul
Levenson, director of the SEC's Boston Regional Office, said in
a statement.
Allen, who co-founded Capital Financial Partners and two
related entities, lives in Davie, Florida. Daub, 54, a financial
professional formerly of Acton, Massachusetts, now lives in
Coral Springs, Florida.
A former first round pick of the 2001 National Football
League Draft, Allen, a defensive back, played five years with
the Giants and five with the Dolphins. In March 2012, he was
signed by the Patriots but was placed on injured reserve that
August and retired in March 2013.
(Reporting by Steve Ginsburg; Editing by Lisa Lambert)