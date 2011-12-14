Dec 14 The National Football League (NFL) said it has agreed with broadcasters CBS Corp, FOX and NBC for a new nine-year broadcast rights agreement that runs through the 2022 season.

As per the new deal, CBS will televise the American Football Conference package of Sunday afternoon games that it acquired in 1998.

Fox will continue with the National Football Conference package of Sunday afternoon games that it acquired in 1994.

NBC will again carry the Sunday Night Football package of primetime games that it acquired in 2006. NBC will continue to televise the Thursday night NFL season Kickoff game to open each season and will add the annual Thanksgiving primetime game starting in 2012.

The nine-year terms are the longest for NFL's television agreements with over-the-air broadcasters.

The NFL in September announced an eight year, $15.2 billion extension with Walt Disney Co's ESPN for Monday Night Football. The deal, which included additional rights beyond just the TV broadcast, represented a roughly 73 percent increase over the previous contract.