Feb 1 The National Football League will split
the broadcast rights for its Thursday Night Football games
between NBC and CBS Corp, a move that reportedly earns
the League higher fees and underlines the increasing cost of
content for TV networks.
The NFL also said that it was in "active discussions" with
potential partners for streaming rights for the games, but it
did not name any specific company.
The NFL will get about $450 million in total rights fees
from CBS and NBC for broadcasting 10 games, higher than the $300
million CBS paid for eight games this season, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the
matter. (on.wsj.com/1nIO06y)
Based on the report, the new rights fees works out to $45
million per game compared with $37.50 million earlier.
The rise in content costs comes at a time when TV networks
are struggling with falling advertising sales.
NFL, CBS and Comcast Corp's NBC did not
immediately respond to requests for comment on the Journal
report.
The NFL said NBC and CBS would broadcast five games each in
2016 and 2017 and "contribute to the production of Thursday
Night Football exclusively on NFL Network."
Reuters reported last month that the League planned to
live-stream all three games scheduled to be played in London
next season, with Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc
as the tech companies in the running for streaming rights.
In October, Yahoo became the NFL's first over-the-top
streaming partner, when the Internet company broadcast a game
between the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars. That game
got 33.6 million views.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)