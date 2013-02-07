By Ian Simpson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 7 Showing the profits of
rebranding is more effective than moral arguments in prodding
sports teams such as the NFL's Washington Redskins to drop names
seen as offensive to Native Americans, symposium panelists said
on Thursday.
Arguments against stereotyping Native Americans will carry
less weight than new revenue in changing names such as the
Redskins, the target of political debate and a legal fight, the
panelists at the National Museum of the American Indian said.
Teams could launch a new revenue stream by junking their
mascots and names - such as Major League Baseball's Cleveland
Indians, the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs and the Florida
State University Seminoles - and then selling new jerseys and
other items to fans, they said.
"From a financial point of view, there are a lot of reasons
showing that it's a gain and not a loss," said Ellen Staurowsky,
a sports management professor at Drexel University in
Pennsylvania.
Newton Jackson, a sports management professor at the
University of North Florida, said: "It's about money."
The discussion on "Racist Stereotypes and Cultural
Appropriation in American Sports" carried special resonance in
Washington, where activists have pressed the NFL club to change
its name for decades without success.
Washington Mayor Vincent Gray told the Washington Post in an
interview last month that he would like to see the club move
back to the District of Columbia. The Redskins play in Landover,
Maryland, and have their offices in Ashburn, Virginia.
But he said the move would be a hard sell if the team kept a
name seen as a racial slur.
Gray avoided saying Redskins in his State of the District
speech on Tuesday, calling the NFL franchise instead "our
Washington football team."
A group of Native Americans are carrying out a long-running
legal battle challenging the team's trademark.
Although the museum discussion focused on American Indian
mascots in general, the Redskins surfaced again and again in the
debate and in comments from the audience.
A spokesman for the Redskins declined to comment about
changing the team name or about alleged insensitivity to Native
Americans.
Asked this month if he had any problems with the Redskins'
name, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters that he
understood fans' affinity for it and the issue had been long
discussed.
"I think (Redskins owner) Dan Snyder and the organization
have made it very clear that they're proud of that heritage and
that name, and I believe the fans are, too," he said.
(Additional reporting by Steve Ginsburg)