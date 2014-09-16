By Anjali Athavaley
NEW YORK, Sept 16 Anheuser-Busch said Tuesday
that the company was not satisfied with the NFL's handling of
former Baltimore Ravens star Ray Rice's domestic violence case.
"We are disappointed and increasingly concerned by the
recent incidents that have overshadowed this NFL season," said
the company, which is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev, in
a statement. "We are not yet satisfied with the league's
handling of behaviors that so clearly go against our own company
culture and moral code."
The company said it has shared its concerns and expectations
with the league.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley)