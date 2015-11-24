(The Sports Xchange) - Brock Osweiler will start Sunday at quarterback in place of Peyton Manning when the Denver Broncos play the New England Patriots.

Osweiler learned he would get the call on Monday, one day after he was 20-of-27 in his first career start in a 17-15 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Manning did not travel to the game while dealing with multiple injuries.

Manning was coming off a poor game in Week 10, a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, with four interceptions. After the game, coach Gary Kubiak revealed Manning was dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot and sore ribs.

---

Houston Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer has satisfied the team's concussion protocol and will start for the Texans in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Hoyer suffered the concussion in the Nov. 16 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He sat out Sunday's game against the New York Jets, with T.J. Yates getting the start in his place.

Yates threw two touchdown passes to help the Texans to a 24-17 win over the Jets.

---

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Sam Bradford, who suffered a concussion and left shoulder injury in the Week 10 loss to the Miami Dolphins, participated in Monday's practice.

Bradford threw in individual drills at practice which suggests he has cleared concussion protocol and could be back when the Eagles play the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

---

The Chicago Bears waived backup quarterback Jimmy Clausen and promoted quarterback David Fales from the practice squad.

Clausen played in two games this season after starter Jay Cutler injured his hamstring in Week 2, completing 23 of 40 pass attempts for 184 yards and one interception.

---

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard will require season-ending shoulder surgery, ESPN reported.

Dennard, who had 20 tackles and one interception this season, injured his right shoulder during Sunday's contest against the Arizona Cardinals.

---

The New York Jets waived former first-round outside linebacker Quinton Coples.

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Coples, in his fourth season, appeared in 10 games while making two starts. He had just eight tackles and one fumble recovery this season.

---

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie linebacker Kwon Alexander plans to appeal an expected four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, but he also takes responsibility for his actions.

Alexander, who is expecting to receive a letter from the NFL office on Monday, is blaming an "energy drink" he has been using since high school.

---

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell admits the league needs to take a closer look at the catch rule as fans continue to have passionate debates on disputed calls this season.

The NFL competition committee tweaked the rule in March by replacing language about making a football move to stating that a player must maintain possession long enough to become a runner.

(Editing by Larry Fine)