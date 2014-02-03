Seattle Seahawks' Malcolm Smith scores a touchdown against the Denver Broncos on an interception in the second quarter of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

East Rutherford, New York Seattle Seahawks linebacker Malcolm Smith was named as the Most Valuable Player in the 48th Super Bowl on Sunday after helping his team beat the Denver Broncos 43-8.

Smith pulled off one of the biggest plays of the game when he intercepted a pass from Denver quarterback Peyton Manning in the second quarter and sprinted 69 yards for a touchdown.

The 24-year-old's touchdown effectively killed off Denver's chances of mounting a comeback. They were trailing 15-0 at the time and driving but Smith's interception gave his team a 22-0 lead.

Smith is just the third linebacker to win the prestigious award, joining Chuck Howley of the Dallas Cowboys and Ray Lewis of the Baltimore Ravens.

(Reporting by Julian Linden in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Editing by Gene Cherry)