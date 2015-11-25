St. Louis Rams wide receiver Stedman Bailey rushes with the football as Green Bay Packers safety Micah Hyde defends during the second quarter at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, in this file photo taken October 11, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY...

MIAMI Suspended St. Louis Rams wide receiver Stedman Bailey was in critical but stable condition in a hospital on Wednesday after being shot in a car near his Miami-area hometown.

Bailey was in surgery for his injuries, according to the Miami Gardens Police Department, which is investigating the Tuesday night shooting.

Bailey was in a car with four other people, including two minors, at a private residence when another vehicle arrived and someone inside it opened fire, police said in a statement.

The victims drove themselves to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Antwan Reeves, who was in the car with Bailey, had surgery soon after arriving at the hospital and was recovering on Wednesday afternoon. The three other passengers in the vehicle were uninjured, police said.

St. Louis Rams officials said in a statement they were aware of the incident and had spoken to Bailey.

"We are gathering facts about the situation and will provide updates as we learn more," the statement said.

The NFL players union had no immediate comment.

Bailey, 25, began serving a four-game suspension on Nov. 9 for violating the National Football League's substance-abuse policy. Bailey posted an apology on his Instagram account when he was suspended, saying he put his coaches and teammates in a "bad position by regrettably partaking in a disgraceful activity."

Bailey, who played at West Virginia University, was selected in the third round by the Rams in the 2013 NFL draft. He has 12 receptions for 182 yards and one touchdown in eight games this season.

Bailey was also suspended four games in 2014 for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, but that suspension was ultimately shortened to two games.

(Writing and additional reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa, Fla. and Steve Ginsburg in Washington,; Editing by Bill Trott and Peter Cooney)