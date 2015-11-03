(Adds NFL statement in paragraph 8)
Nov 3 Four people have been charged after
protesters rappelled from an overhang of a stadium in North
Carolina during an NFL game to protest construction of a natural
gas export project in Maryland, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police
said Tuesday.
John Nicholson, 29, David Baghdadi, 38, Angela Vogel, 35,
and Erica Madrid, 35, were charged with second-degree
trespassing, resisting a public officer and dropping objects at
a sporting event, police said.
The protest came during a nationally televised game on
Monday night between the Carolina Panthers and the Indianapolis
Colts at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North
Carolina.
Two protesters unfurled a large banner reading "BoA: Dump
Dominion," referring to Bank of America Corp and
Dominion Resources Inc, a regional electricity provider
that is building a liquefied natural gas export facility at Cove
Point on the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland.
After dangling from the upper deck for a short time they
came down and were arrested.
The group staging the protest, "We Are Cove Point," said in
an online statement that the Dominion Cove Point plant would be
"the fourth largest climate polluter in Maryland."
Bank of America was a "major financer" of the facility, the
group said.
"NFL security is reviewing with the club all aspects of the
incident to understand what happened," the league said in a
statement.
The Panthers won the game, 29-26, in overtime.
(Reporting by Steve Ginsburg in Washington; Editing by Eric
Walsh)