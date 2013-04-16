AUSTIN, Texas, April 16 Pat Summerall,
considered one of the greatest voices in American sports
broadcasting history, has died at the age of 82, a spokesman for
his former employer Fox Sports said on Tuesday.
Summerall, best known as the NFL play-by-play broadcaster
alongside former Oakland Raiders football coach John Madden,
died in Texas, Fox Sports Senior Vice President for Media
Relations, Lou D'Ermilio, said.
Inducted into the American Sportscasters Association Hall of
Fame in 1999, Summerall worked for CBS, Fox and ESPN during his
long and storied career.
"Pat Summerall is the voice of football and always will be."
Madden said in a post on Twitter.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Summerall, who spent 50
years in the league as a player and broadcaster, "was one of the
best friends and greatest contributors that the NFL has known."
"His majestic voice was treasured by millions of NFL fans
for more than four decades," Goodell said in a statement. "Pat
always represented the essence of class and friendship."
Summerall was a high school sports star in Florida, and a
football star at the University of Arkansas. He played in the
National Football League, drafted by the Detroit Lions, and then
moved to the New York Giants, where he was a kicker.
After his playing career, starting in the early 1960s, he
worked as a sports broadcaster for decades. He rose to the top
of his profession teaming with Madden, calling 16 Super Bowls,
more than any other broadcaster.
In addition to his football commentary, Summerall was well
known for broadcasting other sporting events, especially the
celebrated Master's golf tournament.
He first retired in 2002 but was drawn out of retirement
briefly in the last decade, and was a frequent speaker around
the country.