By Lisa Richwine and Jennifer Saba
| LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Feb 1 Snickers generated
laughs with a nostalgic nod to "The Brady Bunch" and Budweiser
capitalized on cuteness with the return of a puppy as
advertisers risked big bucks to stand out in the hard-fought
battle to win buzz for their Super Bowl commercials.
Brands paid up to a record $4.5 million for 30 seconds
during the championship game between the New England Patriots
and Seattle Seahawks on Comcast Corp's NBC network.
Companies employed uplifting themes - including the
celebration of dads - safe humor, and stories that tugged at
emotions in their bids to grab attention among more than 70
commercials.
Mars Chocolate Snickers scored with its spot featuring
Marcia Brady transformed into angry action movie star Danny
Trejo, part of the company's "You're Not You When You're Hungry"
campaign.
"I think Snickers is a home run," said Jay Russell, chief
creative officer at advertising agency GSD&M. "It stood out.
It's simple and quick."
Many brands posted their commercials or shorter teasers on
the Internet ahead of the game to stoke interest. The ads were
viewed more than 170 million times before kickoff, according to
iSpot, which tracks video views and social media comments.
Budweiser ranked far ahead in the pre-game contest for buzz,
iSpot rankings showed.
The beer maker owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev
reprised last year's winning formula with another appearance by
a puppy and his Clydesdale friends. This time, the horses help a
lost puppy fend off wolves and find his way home. That ad was
watched nearly 42 million times ahead of the game, iSpot said.
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian won notice in a T-Mobile
spot for mocking her own celebrity, deadpanning about
the "tragic" practice by some wireless carriers that take back
unused data that could have been used to view more photos of
her.
Unilever's Dove Men+Care was one of at least three
companies to celebrate fatherhood, showing doting dads rushing
to help an upset child or dancing at a daughter's wedding.
General Motors' Chevy brand grabbed attention with an
ad that made it look like the TV flickered off, fooling some
viewers who reacted on social media, and promoting wi-fi access
in its Colorado truck as a backup plan for watching the game.
Web services company GoDaddy's commercial focused on a guy
who was missing the game because he was working, the type of
business owner GoDaddy serves. The company scrapped an earlier
spot following an outcry from animal lovers who said it seemed
to advocate puppy mills.
A separate ad battle raged on social media sites such as
Facebook and Twitter.
McDonalds told people to follow their Twitter feed
during each commercial break. The fast food restaurant chain
commented on every commercial, encouraging people to re-tweet to
win a promotion around the commercial.
"Lovin' Clydesdales & puppies & wolves, oh my, @Budweiser.
RT to try & win a trip with your best bud, up to 500 miles,"
McDonald's wrote.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Jennifer Saba in
New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)