LOS ANGELES, Sept 9 Grammy-winning singer Bruno
Mars has been invited back to headline next year's Super Bowl
halftime show after scoring the second-biggest audience in the
show's history two years ago, U.S. media reported on Wednesday.
In addition to performing at the National Football League's
Super Bowl 50, Mars has been asked to "curate" the show,
according to Billboard magazine, citing unnamed sources.
That means the 29-year-old performer, songwriter and
producer will get to handpick the "impressive guests" who appear
with him on stage, it said.
The NFL championship game will be held in Santa Clara,
California, in February.
Representatives for Mars did not immediately respond to
requests for comment and NFL representatives declined to
comment.
Mars, whose song "Uptown Funk!" with producer Mark Ronson
has been one of the hits of this summer, brought rockers Red Hot
Chili Peppers to join him on stage for the halftime show in
2014, drawing 115.3 million viewers.
Singer Katy Perry edged Mars out of the top viewership by
drawing 118.5 million viewers this year, the most-watched Super
Bowl halftime performance in history.
The Super Bowl is the most expensive TV program for
advertisers, who paid up to $4.5 million for a 30-second
commercial this year. Past performers at the halftime show
include Beyonce, Madonna and The Black Eyed Peas.
