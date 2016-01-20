By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 20 Legislation will be
introduced in San Francisco's City Council next week demanding
that the city renegotiate its contact with the National Football
League for hosting Super Bowl 50 due to rising costs, a city
superintendent said.
The move stems from a budget and legislative analyst report
last week warning that taxpayers could be on the hook for nearly
$5 million in expenses associated with securing public events
leading up to the game, unwelcome news to a city already facing
a $100 million budget deficit.
San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee's office previously estimated the
cost to the city at between $3.5 million and $4 million.
San Francisco-based attractions include concerts at Super
Bowl City on the scenic embarcadero and NFL Experience, an
interactive football-themed park at a downtown convention
center.
John Avalos, a city superintendent and co-sponsor of the
legislation, accused Lee of "giving out corporate subsidies" by
not getting the NFL to foot more of the Super Bowl bill. He also
accused the mayor of cutting the deal in secret, saying Lee had
only recently released cost estimates.
But Christine Falvey, a spokeswoman for Lee, said the
festivities will bring millions in additional hotel, business
and sales tax revenues. The events have been planned for nearly
two years and have been scrutinized and cleared by multiple city
agencies, she said.
San Francisco was promised a windfall when it hosted the
America's Cup sailing races in 2013 only to be stuck with an $11
million tab when tourism lagged expectations, Avalos said.
While the legislation is a long-shot given the short
timeline before events kick off on Jan. 30, officials have
suggested they will push separate legislation that would
increase transparency around similar negotiations in the future.
Santa Clara, the city outside San Francisco where the Feb. 7
championship game will actually be played, negotiated to have
all its expenses covered by the private Super Bowl 50 Host
Committee.
Like past host cities, San Francisco is banking on increased
tax revenues to leave the city in the black. But economists are
not so sure that will pan out for San Francisco, a popular
tourist destination year-round.
"Frost belt cities do better because few people visit them
in the winter," said Roger Noll, a professor of economics at
Stanford.
"In general, mega events usually cost more than they bring
in for a city government, but there is lots of variance," he
said.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Tom Brown)