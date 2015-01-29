Jan 29 Pop singer Katy Perry on Thursday teased
a lion, sharks and at least some live singing during her Super
Bowl halftime performance, the most-watched dozen minutes
annually on U.S. television.
The "Roar" singer wouldn't divulge much about her Sunday gig
at the NFL title game but did say to expect an unnamed "old
school" female singer as a surprise performer in addition to
rocker Lenny Kravitz.
"I think I'm going to play on my strengths, which are humor,
incredible joy. ... I just hope at the end of the day that over
100 million people are smiling in unison," Perry told a news
conference at the Phoenix Convention Center.
The 30-year-old pop star, known for her colorful costumes
and songs about female empowerment, would not say how much of
her singing would be pre-recorded, often an issue that has
earned criticism for singers performing at big events.
"I think a lot of it will be live," said Perry, who boasts
Twitter's largest following.
Two years ago, the run-up to Beyonce's halftime performance
was overshadowed by her lip-synched performance at President
Barack Obama's inauguration.
Perry will perform her hits at University of Phoenix Stadium
in Glendale, Arizona, at the Super Bowl match-up of the New
England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.
Last year's halftime show, headlined by singer Bruno Mars
and Red Hot Chili Peppers, attracted a record 115.3 million TV
viewers, slightly more than the game itself averaged.
A performance at the Super Bowl is considered the music
industry's top promotional platform.
