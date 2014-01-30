By Lisa Richwine and Jennifer Saba
| LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Jan 30 Celebrity
endorsements are as common during Super Bowl telecasts as pizza
and chicken wings, but this year some advertisers are betting
their brands will need star power more than ever to justify the
$4 million they are paying on average for 30 seconds of time
during the big game.
This year's contest will feature actress Scarlett Johansson
seductively hawking SodaStream, a machine for making
soda at home, and the "Terminator" Arnold Schwarzenegger
strangely attired in a blonde wig to extol the virtues of Bud
Light beer.
And Bob Dylan, who outraged fans some 10 years ago by
appearing in a Victoria's Secret commercial, will star in a spot
for Fiat's Chrysler, according to Billboard.
Representatives for Dylan and Chrysler did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
The more than 100 million people who will tune in Sunday,
when the Seattle Seahawks take on the Denver Broncos, may make
the investment pay off, Madison Avenue executives say, for an
annual event that has become an advertising showcase.
And some say a celebrity may help get a commercial noticed
in a sea of ads. The game, shown on 21st Century Fox's
Fox broadcast network, will likely include between 48 and 49
minutes of commercials, making it the second-most cluttered
Super Bowl after last year, says Jon Swallen, chief research
officer of ad research firm Kantar Media.
In 2013, CBS replayed some ads after the stadium
lights went out, for nearly 52 minutes of ads.
To stand out on an evening when at least seven car brands
have ads, luxury carmaker Jaguar, a first-time Super Bowl
advertiser, hired British actors Ben Kingsley, Tom Hiddleston
and Mark Strong to play villains in a slickly produced
minute-long spot directed by Oscar winner Tom Hooper and
featuring a helicopter and a jet along with the brand's new
F-Type Coupe. Jaguar is a unit of India's Tata Motors.
"Companies are investing an enormous amount in celebrities
and special effects as they try to break through the clutter,"
said Tim Calkins, marketing professor at Northwestern
University's Kellogg School of Management. "It creates more
excitement and buzz."
Celebrities are featured on 11 of 24, or 46 percent of ads
that had been released as of Wednesday, according to Communicus,
a firm that provides research on the effectiveness of
commercials. Last year, celebrities appeared in 38 percent of
commercials that aired during the game.
Hiring a celebrity can add millions to the cost of the ad,
as does mounting a campaign ahead of the game that includes
trailers and online promotions to get people talking about a
spot beforehand. Companies can easily spend more than $10
million for a Super Bowl campaign, said Brad Adgate, senior vice
president of research for Horizon Media, a marketing and
advertising firm.
"Using celebrities is a high risk, high reward proposition,"
Kantar Media's Swallen said.
One danger is that marketers often make the mistake of
picking a celebrity for their ad who has no association with the
brand, said Communicus Chief Executive Jeri Smith.
Comedian Tracy Morgan was a poor choice last year to pitch
the MiO Fit water enhancer, she said. Communicus found that 82
percent of people in its survey of Super Bowl viewers recognized
Morgan, but only 18 percent recalled the product he was
promoting.
"That's what we call a video vampire," Smith said. "The
celebrity stole all the attention from the brand."
Celebrities have the ability to give a brand attention
beyond the 30 seconds during the big game, said Jim Joseph,
president of the North America division for Cohn & Wolfe. Stars
can engage fans through social media campaigns and contests that
run before, during and after the event.
"It makes a return on investment much more likely," Joseph
said.
Other celebrity appearances this year include James Franco
for Ford Motor Co, Laurence Fishburne for Kia, a unit of
Korea's Hyundai Motor Co, and Stephen Colbert for
Wonderful Pistachios. John Stamos and fellow "Full House" cast
members will pitch Danone's Dannon Oikos brand Greek
yogurt, and soccer star David Beckham will return for Swedish
clothing retailer H&M.
Bud Light, owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, has
already raised eyebrows with its puzzling teasers featuring
Schwarzenegger wearing a blonde wig and retro athletic suit and
headband while preparing to play ping pong. The mystery may
work, or fall flat, said Pete Favat, chief creative officer for
Deutsch LA, who said the concept was "weird."
"That I honestly don't get," Favat said. "It has got a lot
of people's attention. It doesn't feel right, but sometimes you
make a call."