Brief profile of the New York Giants, who defeated the New England Patriots on Sunday to claim their fourth Super Bowl in the National Football League's (NFL) title game on Sunday.

Founded: 1925. The Giants are one of the oldest teams in the league. They are often called Big Blue and the G-Men.

NFC titles (season): 1986, 1990, 2000, 2007, 2011. New York also won five conference titles in the pre-Super Bowl era.

Super Bowl titles (season): 1986, 1990, 2007, 2011.

Head coach: Tom Coughlin. One of the longest-serving coaches in the NFL. The 65-year-old's victory on Sunday marked his second title as a head coach with the Giants and made him the oldest coach to win a Super Bowl.

Starting quarterback: Eli Manning. The younger brother of Indianapolis quarterback Peyton Manning and son of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning. He was drafted as the first overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers and immediately traded to the New York Giants.

Regular season record: 9-7, won NFC East division after winning their last game, at home to the Dallas Cowboys, to seal their spot in the playoffs.

NFC playoff seeding: 4

How they reached the Super Bowl: Beat Atlanta Falcons 24-2 in wild-card round; Beat Green Bay Packers 37-20 in divisional round; Beat San Francisco 49ers 20-17 in the NFC Championship.

