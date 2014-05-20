A child has the National Football League logo airbrushed on her cheek at the NFL Experience in Glendale, Arizona, January 30, 2008. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Minneapolis will host the 52nd Super Bowl in 2018, the National Football League announced on Tuesday.

NFL team owners voted for Minneapolis to stage the game ahead of rival bids from New Orleans and Indianapolis.

It will be just the second time Minneapolis has hosted the Super Bowl after the recently demolished Metrodome was picked as the site for the 1992 game.

The 2018 Super Bowl will be played at the brand new $1 billion Minnesota Vikings Stadium, which is still under construction but will be ready in time when the biggest game in U.S. sport rolls around.

In recent years, the NFL has increasingly awarded Super Bowls to cities in colder weather states that build new stadiums, including this year's game at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The Vikings Stadium will have a retractable roof that will be closed for the Super Bowl, which will be played in the heart of winter.

The next three Super Bowls will be held in warmer states with Phoenix selected for 2015, San Francisco for 2016 and Houston for 2017.

Both New Orleans and Indianapolis recently hosted the showcase event.

(Reporting by Julian Linden, editing by Gene Cherry)