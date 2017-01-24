Jan 24 PepsiCo said on Tuesday it will
use its pricey spot during next month's Super Bowl to unveil a
premium bottled water brand, Lifewtr, as the beverage industry
faces declining consumption of sugary sodas.
Fox, which will broadcast the game in the United
States, has been commanding $5 million from advertisers for a
30-second commercial, according to Fox Sports President Eric
Shanks. The Super Bowl, to be played on Feb. 5, is expected to
draw more than 100 million viewers.
PepsiCo did not reveal how much it was spending on the
30-second spot, which will be the new brand's first television
commercial.
Water has become a key category for soda companies facing
declining sales of their namesake beverages, as consumers try to
reduce their intake of calories and sugar. Lifewtr aims to
compete with Coca-Cola Co's Smartwater in the lucrative
premium water market.
The commercial, which features music by Grammy-winning
artist John Legend, is linked to Lifewtr's official release in
stores on Feb. 1.
"Bottled water will be a bigger category than soda," Seth
Kaufman, chief marketing officer, PepsiCo North America
Beverages, told Reuters. "Consumers are moving to water at an
unprecedented clip."
Sales of bottled water have more than doubled in volume
since 2004, from 1.8 billion cases to almost 4 billion in 2015,
according to Beverage Digest data. While carbonated beverages
still represent the majority of beverage companies' sales, per
capita consumption hit a 30-year low in 2015.
This year's Super Bowl advertising plans represent a bit of
a departure for PepsiCo, which in the past has run multiple
spots for its major brands. Last year PepsiCo ran spots for
Mountain Dew and its namesake soft drink, as well as the edition
of Doritos' "Crash the Super Bowl" contest, which placed a
viewer-made ad in the game.
Outside of brief ads promoting the halftime show, for which
PepsiCo is the title sponsor, Lifewtr is the only brand getting
an actual commercial during the Super Bowl.
