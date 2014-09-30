By Eric Kelsey
LOS ANGELES, Sept 30 Americans are tuning into
NFL football in greater numbers than last year, according to
early season viewership figures, signaling the league's fumbled
handling of domestic violence cases has not dented its overall
popularity.
Through the first three weeks of the season, audiences
watching nationally televised primetime broadcasts have risen
and nearly all networks have seen an uptick in viewership so far
this season.
Although the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell have been
widely criticized for their uneven response to abuse cases
involving players, angry fans have so far not turned the channel
in protest.
"I'm not going to stop watching football," said Los Angeles
lawyer Conor Flahive, 26.
The NFL's domestic abuse crisis was touched off when Goodell
suspended former Baltimore Ravens star Ray Rice two games for
punching his fiancé, now wife, unconscious, a punishment many
believed was too light.
Goodell reversed course this month after a surveillance
video of Rice's punch was published, raising questions at how
America's most popular and powerful sports league could not
obtain a video that the media was able to find and view.
"Obviously, they did a bad job handling it," Flahive added,
echoing much of a public sentiment that heaps blame on the NFL
higher-ups while stopping short of turning their backs on the
league in general.
Network CBS has drawn 19.5 million viewers on average to its
Sunday afternoon NFL games, according to Nielsen data, an
increase from its 17.8 million it averaged over the course of
last season, continuing the NFL's run as a ratings juggernaut.
NBC's "Sunday Night Football" - one of TV's top programs -
has averaged 21.8 million through the first three games, a 2
percent rise from last season.
Audience data for Sept. 28 games will not be available until
Thursday.
Broadcaster Fox's average was down slightly to 20.5 million
average viewers from 20.7 million viewers last season.
But that figure is likely to surpass last season's average
after data is compiled from Sunday's Philadelphia Eagles-San
Francisco 49ers game - two high-profile teams from large TV
markets.
For viewers like Lorraine Sarles, a Los Angeles bankruptcy
attorney, she continues to watch her hometown Dallas Cowboys
because football is an ingrained part of her family life.
"If I want to see my husband on Sunday, yes," she said, when
asked if she was watching games these weeks in the midst of the
biggest crisis to hit the league in decades.
Sarles added that if a Cowboys player was in a domestic
abuse case like Rice or Minnesota Vikings star Adrian Peterson,
she would stop buying team merchandise.
Cable network ESPN's "Monday Night Football" has edged up
early in the season with some 14 million average viewers over
the three games it has broadcast that have started during
primetime on the East Coast.
One of the network's two games in Week 1, between the San
Diego Chargers and Arizona Cardinals, drew 11.5 million total
viewers despite a late 10:15 p.m. kickoff for the East Coast.
