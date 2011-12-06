Dec 6 U.S. media houses Fox, NBC and CBS are close to signing an eight-year extension to broadcast rights agreements with the National Football League (NFL) for a total of about $3.2 billion a year, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people with knowledge of the talks.

The agreements, including deals with Walt Disney's ESPN and DirecTV Group, are expected to bring in total average annual media fees for the NFL of about $6 billion, the newspaper said. The deals would last through 2012.

The Journal said NFL declined to comment.

The current deals with the league's cable and broadcast partners, except from DirecTV, contribute about $3 billion a year to the NFL's revenue and end after the 2013 season. The league is expecting revenue of about $9.4 billion this year, the Journal said.

The NFL and media executives have been working out the details for months and are now in the process of exchanging term sheets, with the goal of completing the agreement before the holidays, the people told the Journal.

CBS is part of CBS Corp, Fox is a unit of News Corp and NBC is majority-owned by Comcast.

None of the parties were immediately available for comments.