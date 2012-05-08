By David Bailey
| MINNEAPOLIS
MINNEAPOLIS May 7 Minnesota state
representatives advanced a $975 million plan on Monday to build
a new domed stadium for the Minnesota Vikings in downtown
Minneapolis that would require a much higher contribution from
the National Football League team than previously planned.
Representatives voted 73-58 after more than eight hours of
discussion to approve a stadium funding plan with several
changes from a deal negotiated by the governor, bill sponsors,
the city of Minneapolis and the Vikings.
The Vikings have been lobbying the legislature and others
for more than a decade to replace the Metrodome in downtown
Minneapolis where the team has played since 1982.
The stadium plan next goes to the state Senate and with the
changes. Representatives said they expected the plan ultimately
to end up in a conference committee for further negotiations.
The deal, as brought to debate on Monday, called for a $427
million contribution from the Vikings, $398 million from the
state and $150 million from Minneapolis with state appropriation
bonds issued for the public contribution.
Representatives voted to increase the Vikings contribution
to the stadium by $105 million and cut the state contribution by
that amount. The House also voted to require the Vikings to give
the state a bigger payback if the team is sold, sign a longer
lease and cover overruns in operating costs.
The Vikings were valued at nearly $800 million by Forbes
last year and a new stadium would be expected to increase the
team's value significantly.
The team favored building a stadium on the site of a former
U.S. Army munitions plant until March when state sponsors,
Minneapolis and the team announced plans for the Metrodome site.
The state portion of the bonds would be covered by extending
charitable gambling to include electronic pull-tabs and bingo.
Hotel, liquor and restaurant taxes now used for the Minneapolis
convention center would extend to 2047 for the city's portion.
The effort to at least bring a stadium plan to a vote of the
full legislature looked stalled in April until NFL Commissioner
Roger Goodell met with Governor Mark Dayton, Senate Majority
Leader David Senjem, House Speaker Kurt Zellers and other state
political leaders.
Representative Morrie Lanning, the bill sponsor, said Monday
Minnesota would not likely host another college basketball
championship or Super Bowl without a new stadium and the Vikings
likely would move eventually.
"The reality is that if we don't modernize our facility, we
not only run the risk of losing a major tenant, the team, but
also a facility that makes Minnesotans all over proud to come
and participate in activities ...," said Lanning, a Republican.
The Vikings would be the key tenant, but the stadium would
host more than 300 events each year from high school football
and soccer games, to college baseball, concerts and other
events, supporters said.
Opponents of the funding plan questioned whether the
electronic bingo and pull-tabs would be sufficient to meet debt
payments and whether it would be right to subsidize the Vikings.
"Are we being good stewards of taxpayer dollars and
resources by prioritizing a Vikings stadium now ahead of so many
other things," said Republican Representative Doug Wardlow, who
said he supported a Vikings stadium, but the bill was not good
enough and he thought it should be revisited next year.
Democratic Representative Mindy Greiling called the stadium
funding plan a case of misplaced priorities given funding needs
for education and other programs.
Representatives offered more than 40 amendments to the plan
on Monday. Stadium supporters could be heard outside the House
chambers chanting "build it" when doors opened.
The Minneapolis City Council has voted 7-6 to support the
stadium, but would have to vote again on a final plan.
(Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Lisa
Shumaker)