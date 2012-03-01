By David Bailey
| MINNEAPOLIS, March 1
MINNEAPOLIS, March 1 The Minnesota Vikings
have reached a tentative $975 million deal with state and local
officials to build a new public stadium for the National
Football League team near the current Metrodome in Minneapolis,
officials said on Thursday.
The agreement between Democratic Governor Mark Dayton, the
Minneapolis mayor and the team requires approval of the
Republican-led state Legislature and Minneapolis City Council,
both of which have members opposed to stadium funding.
Dayton asked city council members to give it quick approval
and for state lawmakers to vote up or down on a stadium in the
current legislative session, which is expected to end in April.
"Now the real work begins," Dayton told a news conference.
"I ask them to consider carefully what is at stake for
Minneapolis and all of Minnesota."
The deal calls for the state to contribute $398 million, the
city $150 million and the Vikings $427 million to a fixed roof
stadium, said Ted Mondale, chairman of the Metropolitan Sports
Facilities Commission.
The state funding would come from expanding charitable
gaming to include electronic pull-tabs, a source thought to have
more support among state lawmakers than proposals to expand
gambling at horse racing tracks or by adding casinos.
The plan also would re-direct some of the existing sales and
hospitality taxes generated in Minneapolis.
The Vikings have played at the Metrodome since 1982. The
roof collapsed in late 2010 during a heavy snowstorm forcing the
Vikings to play one home game in Detroit and a second at the
University of Minnesota stadium nearby. The roof and turf were
replaced before the start of the 2011 season.
Vikings owner Zygi Wilf told a news conference the first
question he fielded when he bought the team seven years ago was
whether it would be moved. The team owners have never threatened
to leave Minnesota.
"The dream of keeping the Minnesota Vikings here for
generations to come is close at hand," Wilf said, adding that
the new stadium could be home to a Major League Soccer franchise
and other events.
Construction of the stadium would require the Vikings to
play one season at the University of Minnesota stadium. The
project costs cover $828 million for the stadium and $147
million for an adjacent plaza.
The Vikings would be required to sign a 30-year lease and to
contribute more than half of the construction and operating
expenses over the life of the stadium, according to a summary of
the financial plans distributed Thursday.
Minneapolis Mayor R.T. Rybak said the proposal would extend
the city sales taxes to 2045 and permit the state to take its
dollars for the stadium off the top.
After that, the city would have more control over the rest
of the sales tax revenue for economic development, which will
allow the city to shift the Target Center arena where the
Minnesota Timberwolves NBA team plays off its property tax rolls
and continue support for the convention center, Rybak said.
The Vikings in May 2011 had announced a $1.1 billion plan
with Ramsey County to build a stadium at the site of a former
Army munitions plant in a Minneapolis-St. Paul suburb. That plan
failed to generate enough support among state lawmakers.
(Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Paul Thomasch)