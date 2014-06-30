June 30 Nantong Fujitsu Microelectronics Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1.28 billion yuan ($206.33 million) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on July 1

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pPGQbi; bit.ly/1k5WvPZ

($1 = 6.2036 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)