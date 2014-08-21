NEW YORK Aug 21 Independent broker-dealer NFP
Advisor Services has added 53 advisers over the last two months,
an executive said, all to NFP's independent retirement
consulting group, Retirement Plan Advisory Group.
The new hires specialize in retirement plans and
collectively produced $30 million in annual revenue at their
previous firms, James Poer, president of NFP Advisor Services,
said Wednesday.
NFP provided the names of only one of the new hires, David
Harper, who joined with his wealth management group Legacy
Advisory Partners.
Harper's Legacy Advisory Partners is an independent business
that used to affiliate with the independent broker-dealer and
registered investment advisor group Financial Telesis, Inc,
which provided trading technology and a business platform.
Most of the rest of the new hires also came from Financial
Telesis, a spokesman for NFP Advisor Services said.
Independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor
groups like Financial Telesis work with independent
business-owners to provide a business platform, technology and
other service.
Financial Telesis was recently acquired by LPL Financial,
which is a subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings and the
largest U.S. independent broker-dealer by sales force.
Poer said the surge in new hires is in response to industry
demand.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Leslie Adler)