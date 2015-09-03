(Adds detail about the deal and background on the
investigation)
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, Sept 3 Japan's NGK Insulators Ltd
, which makes parts needed for automotive catalytic
converters, has agreed to pay $65.3 million for fixing the
prices of parts supplied to car makers and plead guilty to
criminal charges, the Justice Department said on Thursday.
The conspiracy ran from about 2000 to 2010, with parts sold
to General Motors Co, Toyota Motor Corp and
Nissan Motor Co Ltd, the government said.
Calls to NGK Insulators in Tokyo outside of Asian business
hours were not immediately returned.
Japan's Nikkei reported that the Justice Department was
expected to prosecute the company's former president and two
others in connection with the price-fixing plea deal.
The charges included price-fixing and obstruction of
justice, based on attempts to stymie the Justice Department
probe by destroying or changing documents, the government said.
NGK Insulators is one of 36 companies that have pleaded
guilty or agreed to plead guilty to fixing the prices of dozens
of car parts as part of a long-running, global investigation.
